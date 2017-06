650 SHARES Share Tweet

With Duncan Jones‘ Warcraft over a year away, we now have official images from the upcoming film. Wired has release the first images of the Orc Orgrim (Robert Kazinksy). According to the official description, “Orgrim is Durotan’s right hand and a brave warrior destined to wield the Doomhammer: a weapon of orc legend.” Toby Kebbell is playing Durotan, the lead protagonist of the Horde and fighting to protect his people from extinction.

Check the images below:

Source:Collider.com