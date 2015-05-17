First Official STEVE JOBS Trailer and Image are Here!

The first teaser trailer and image have arrived for Universal Pictures biopic Steve Jobs. The film stars Michael Fassbender as the title character and will follow the late CEO and founder of Apple. Check out the trailer!

Here is the official plot for the film.

Set backstage at three iconic product launches and ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the iMac, Steve Jobs takes us behind the scenes of the digital revolution to paint an intimate portrait of the brilliant man at its epicenter.

Steve Jobs will open in theaters on October 9th. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Ross, Jeff Daniels, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jackie Dallas, John Ortiz, Perla Haney-Jardine, Adam Shapiro, Stephanie Johnston, Steven Wiig, Makenzie Moss, Tina Gilton, Jaden Alexander and Sandra Dee. Academy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) wrote the screenplay based on the book “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson. Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) directs.

Sources: comingsoon, IMDb