Other then the official cast photo and a few set images, we haven’t really seen some pictures of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje‘s Killer Croc and when we do he’s always wearing a hoodie and covered up. Well now a image has surfaced of Adewale shirtless showing his full makeup and looking menacing as ever.

Directed by David Ayer, Suicide Squad stars Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jessie Eisenberg, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, with Raymond Olubawale, Jay Hernandez, Ike Barinholtz, Jim Parrack, Adam Beach, and Scott Eastwood. The film releases on August 5, 2016.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com