The new trailer for the upcoming second season of Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective has arrived. The new season will have to live up to stellar and riveting performances given by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in last year’s hit show. Check it out!

True Detective Season 2 is written by Nic Pizzolatto. The story will be set in California and follow “three police officers and a career criminal who must navigate a web of conspiracy in the aftermath of a murder.”

Actor Colin Farrell will play policeman Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him.”

Vince Vaughn will be on the other side of the law and will play Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.” Kelly Reilly will portray Jordan Semyon, Frank’s wife.

Taylor Kitsch will play CHP Officer Paul Woodrugh, while Rachel McAdams will portray Detective Ani Bezzerides, a member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Irby will play Elvis, the partner of McAdams’ character. Abigail Spencer will play Alicia, the survivor of a sexual assault and Leven Rambin will portray Sophia, a beauty with a checkered past.

True Detective Season 2 will premiere on HBO on June 21st. Justin Lin (Fast and Furious 6) will direct the first two episodes.

