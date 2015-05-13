590 SHARES Share Tweet

The first trailer for the upcoming CBS Supergirl TV series has finally been released. If the extended trailer is any indication of the direction the series will take, then it will be a surefire hit. The trailer features Melissa Benoist (Glee) as the title character and Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal) as media businesswoman Cat Grant. Only one word describes the trailer… spectacular! Check it out!

For those of you who don’t know Supergirl’s background, here’s the DC Comics version!

Kara Zor-El is the last survivor of Argo City, which had survived the explosion of the planet Krypton and drifted through space. When the inhabitants of the colony are slain by Green Kryptonite, which was released by meteorites striking the lead barrier, Kara is sent to Earth by her father Zor-El to be raised by her cousin Kal-El (Superman.) Fearing that she might not be recognized by Superman, Kara’s parents provide a costume based on the Man of Steel’s own.

Supergirl will debut in November. The series stars Melissa Benoist, Derek Mio, Calista Flockhart, Jaidan Jiron, Ben Begley, Laura Benanti, Mehcad Brooks, Dean Cain, Toni French, Robert Gant, David Harewood, Nick Jaine, Jeremy Jordan, Cody Kennedy, Chyler Leigh, Tara Macken, Jordan Mazarati, Jenna Osterlund, Ana Franchesca Rousseau, Helen Slater, Mackenzie Brooke Smith, Paul Stuart, Faran Tahir, Briana Venskus, Malina Weissman and Owain Yeoman. Ali Adler and Greg Berlanti (executive producer of Arrow and The Flash) wrote the first two episodes. Glen Winter directs.

Sources: Time, wikipedia, IMDb