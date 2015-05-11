Lady Killer #5 is the series finale to what I would like to say is easily my pick for best series of the year.

I almost didn’t want to read this issue but that’s just because I didn’t want the series to end. I did read it of course and I was not disappointed one bit.

Lady Killer #5 shows exactly what our favorite house wife assassin’s fate will be. So who put the hit out on Josie? That I can not reveal, if you haven’t been all caught up with the latest issue yet but what I can say is that it’s probably someone you have suspected.

The issue is the most violent of the series. We see blood, guts and a whole lot of more blood spread all throughout the panels. There is never a dull moment in any panel because if it doesn’t have violence in it, the panel moves the story along at a good pace just as well. From the story to the art to the colors, this series has delivered on every aspect. Thank God Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich met. This is one of my favorite comic series ever. Yes, I said “ever” and Josie has also become one of my favorite comic characters of all time. Josie’s story was a very unique and awesome story. I hope to see more of her sometime in the future. If you haven’t read any issue of this series, you really need to do so.

The final issue of Lady Killer comes out May 13.