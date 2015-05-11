“STAR TREK: CAPTAIN PIKE” is a 45-Minute Episode Pilot that is the prequel to a feature length film entitled, “ENCOUNTER AT RIGEL”

This is the story of Captain Pike when he first takes command of the Enterprise and his first mission aboard her. And with your help, it will lead into a 90 minute Captain Pike film or Web Series.

Christopher Pike is the Captain seen in the original Star Trek Pilot “The Cage”, played by Jeffrey Hunter. He was Captain of the Enterprise before Captain Kirk. And his story has never been told, until now.

In the original Star Trek Pilot, “The Cage”, set in the year 2254. Captain Pike and his crew are returning from Rigel VII, where several members of the landing party were killed by the inhabitants.

The incident filled Pike with so much guilt that he is considering resigning his commission. But that’s all we know about Captain Pike, and we want to know so much more. Don’t you?

This is an independent film project that will be helmed by professionals who all work in the entertainment industry. From cast and crew to writers, director, producers and actors.

In our film, we will answer these questions about Captain Pike:

1. What happened on Pike’s first mission with his female first officer, and his science officer, Mr. Spock?

2. Did Pike ever go into battle?

3. Which alien race did he encounter before any other Starfleet Captains? We know Captain Pike’s father is Admiral Josh Pike, but we never learned about the Admiral and which starship he commanded.

We never learned about many of the federation Captains that we saw in Star Trek TOS or their descendants.

In this film, we’ll answer all the questions you’ve always wondered about. And you’ll see many famous Starfleet officers at the beginning of their illustrious careers.

We would like to show you STAR TREK: CAPTAIN PIKE first, to prove ourselves to you. Then, if we have enough fan-support, we will make the full-length feature film – “STAR TREK: ENCOUNTER AT RIGEL”

In Encounter at Rigel, you will see Captain Pike’s story. It will also establish our universe.

Here is the All-Star Cast list –

RAY WISE (Reaper, Twin Peaks, Star Trek: Next Generation & Voyager) AS ADMIRAL JOSH PIKE (USS CONSTITUTION)

BRUCE DAVISON (X-Men, Star Trek: Voyager & Enterprise, Lost, Legend of Korra) AS CAPTAIN ROBERT APRIL (USS ENTERPRISE)

DWIGHT SCHULTZ (Star Trek: Next Gen, A-Team) AS CAPTAIN JASON TRACEY (USS EXETER)

LINDA PARK (Star Trek: Enterprise, Legends TV series) AS CAPTAIN JULIE DECKER (USS REPUBLIC)

ROBERT PICARDO (Star Trek: Voyager) AS DOCTOR JACE ZIMMERMAN (USS ENTERPRISE)

CHASE MASTERSON (Star Trek: Deep Space 9) AS LIEUTENANT SUSAN KELLY

SEAN KENNEY (Star Trek TOS: Captain Pike & Lt. DePaul) AS COMMODORE DePAUL

JORGE PALLO (Insidious Chapter 2, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 24, Sons of Anarchy) AS CAPTAIN DAMIAN SANDOVAL (USS LEXINGTON)

The Synopsis –

STAR TREK: CAPTAIN PIKE will be a (45 MIN) Pilot film that will lead into, and act as the prequel to, the feature length “STAR TREK: ENCOUNTER AT RIGEL

If you saw the original series Star Trek Pilot “The Cage”, then you remember Captain Pike discussing his previous mission with the ships doctor and seeing many flashbacks throughout the episode.

At the beginning of The Cage, set in the year 2254, Pike and his crew are recuperating from a mission to Rigel VII during which several members of the landing party were killed by the inhabitants. The incident filled Pike with so much guilt that he is considering resigning his commission.

In Encounter at Rigel, you will see this story. The original series never showed us what happened, only quick flashbacks, but never the whole story.

“Star Trek: Captain Pike” has already begun to attract media attention as well as interest from many actors and studio executives who are interested in seeing this innovative new project.