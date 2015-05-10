New Set Images From SUICIDE SQUAD Shows Harley Quinn And Deadshot Getting Intimate

Filming continues on Suicide Squad in Toronto, Canada and new images have been released from the set of the film. We get another look at Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jay Hernandez as El Diablo, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

Directed by David Ayer, Suicide Squad stars Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jessie Eisenberg, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje , Raymond Olubawale, Jay Hernandez, Ike Barinholtz, Jim Parrack, Adam Beach, and Scott Eastwood. The film releases on August 5, 2016.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com