Our first close look at the upcoming Jem and The Holograms film is here, as we get a batch of new stills from the film. The film is based on the classic 80’s animated series.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film below:

As a small-town girl catapults from underground video sensation to global superstar, she and her three sisters begin a one-in-a-million journey of discovering that some talents are too special to keep hidden. In Universal Pictures’ JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS, four aspiring musicians will take the world by storm when they see that the key to creating your own destiny lies in finding your own voice.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Jem and The Holograms stars Aubrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Hayley Kiyoko, Ryan Guzman, Molly Ringwald and Juliette Lewis. Jem and the Holograms Is set to be released on October 23rd.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com