New SUICIDE SQUAD Images Show The Team In Action

The cast and crew of Suicide Squad are back at it once again in theses new set images. We see more pics of Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Scott Eastwood, Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), with Adam Beach (Slipknot), Karen Fukuhara (Katana), and Jay Hernandez (El Diablo).

We still haven’t seen any set images of Jared Leto‘s joker or even enchantress in action, Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 5th, 2016.

Check out the images below:



