When Rocksteady recently announce that Batman: Arkham Knight will be accompanied with a prequel DLC that let’s fans play as Batgirl, but fans wondered who will be under the cowl since Barbara Gordon is in a wheelchair.

Well Rocksteady’s Sefton Hill has confirmed that the Batgirl in the game is in fact Barbara herself. This leaves fans wondering how if she was in a wheelchair. In the new 52 comics Barbara goes through experimental surgery to her spine and restores full function of her lower limbs.

Fans are starting to theorize though that the DLC will be set after Arkham Origins but before Arkham Asylum and will adapt a version of The Killing Joke, where the joker shoots and injures Barbara, leaving her in a wheelchair.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com