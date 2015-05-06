The new theatrical trailer for The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence) has just been released. Here it is along with the synopsis from the film.

Bully prison warden Bill Boss (The Human Centipede Part I’s Dieter Laser) has a lot of problems; prison riots, medical costs, staff turnover, but foremost he is unable to get the respect he thinks he deserves from his inmates and the state Governor (Eric Roberts). He constantly fails in experimenting with different ideas for the ideal punishment to get the inmates in line, which drives him completely insane. Under threats of termination by the Governor, his loyal right hand man Dwight (The Human Centipede Part II’s Laurence R Harvey) comes up with a brilliant idea. An idea based on the notorious Human Centipede movies, that will literally and figuratively get the inmates on their knees, creating the ultimate punishment and deterrent for anyone considering a life of crime.

The final sequence hits theaters, VOD and digital streaming on May 22 and stars Dieter Laser, Laurence R. Harvey, Eric Roberts and Bree Olson.