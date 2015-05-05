558 SHARES Share Tweet

Every great horror movie should have a great creepy song to go with it. That said, check out the music video for ‘Tiptoe Through the Tulips’ from Insidious: Chapter 3.

The music video was made in partnership between Cinemand – the one-stop-shop digital studio creating premium content for millennials – and Focus Features. Cinemand was founded by filmmakers Michael Gallagher (”Smiley”), Jana Winternitz (”urFRENZ”), and Michael Wormser (”Smiley”).

In a rare blending of classic tune, hot new movie, and next-gen talent, Cinemand tapped top stars from YouTube and Vine (Meg Deangelis, Eric Ochoa, Brittany Furlan, and Christian DelGrosso) to act in the video. Collectively, this ensemble has over 20 million followers across various social platforms.

Directed by Mr. Gallagher, the video premiered exclusively on his YouTube Channel, Totally Sketch.

Insidious: Chapter 3

Opens Nationwide Friday June 5th, 2015

Written and Directed by Leigh Whannell

Starring: Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Angus Sampson,

Leigh Whannell, Hayley Kiyoko, and Lin Shaye

The new chapter in the terrifying horror series, MPAA-rated PG-13, is written and directed by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. This chilling prequel, set before the haunting of the Lambert family, reveals how gifted psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) reluctantly agrees to use her ability to contact the dead in order to help a teenage girl (Stefanie Scott) who has been targeted by a dangerous supernatural entity.

