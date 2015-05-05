This is amazing!

Louis Love from Nuke the Fridge walked the Avengers Age Of Ultron Red Carpet with Stan ‘The Man” Lee and recorded the event from Lee’s point of view. The video is full of surprises and “cameos” by mega superstars.

Check out the video belowt!

Avengers: Age Of Ultron Synopsis

When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jumpstarts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the rest of the Avengers to reassemble. As the fate of Earth hangs in the balance, the team is put to the ultimate test as they battle Ultron (James Spader), a technological terror hell-bent on human extinction. Along the way, they encounter two mysterious and powerful newcomers, Pietro and Wanda Maximoff.