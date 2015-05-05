450 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney Infinity 3.0 is coming! If that’s not enough awesome news then this will be sure to get you excited, along with Disney Infinity 3.0, there will also be Star Wars playsets and new Marvel characters coming as well!

According to Game Informer, there will be a couple of Star Wars missions, Twilight of the Republic and Rise of the Empire. The Twilight of the Republic will be set after Episode II and will include Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka as playable characters, Yoda and Darth Maul will also be involved. Rise of the Republic will be set during the original trilogy and will involve Luke, Leia, Han, Chewie and Darth Vader. Coming in winter will be a Star Wars playset based on The Force Awakens.

Here are some official images and a trailer reveal:





Now here’s some great news for Marvel fans, according to Game Informer, their will be playsets that include the Hulkbuster Iron Man, Ultron and more.

For Disney/Pixar fans, Game Informer says that their will be playsets that include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pixar’s Inside Out, Sam Flynn and Quorra from Tron: Legacy, Mulan, Olaf, and more.

Disney Infinity 3.0 wil be available this Fall and the starter pack will be priced at $64.99.