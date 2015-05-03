Just hours after the official Suicide Squad photo was released, some more set photos have surfaced online that give us a closer look at everyone’s favorite lovable lunatic, Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn who is being played by actress Margot Robbie, resembles something closer to the New 52 version of Harley Quinn. She has the red and blue “booty shorts” along with the red and blue pigtails and jacket. There is no insanely huge wooden mallet but we do see a couple of her signature weapons, a baseball bat and a handgun in the holster with some sort of emblem on it, which is a little hard to make out. The shirt looks like it may say “Daddy’s Monster” or “Daddy’s Little Monster.” She’s also sporting what looks like to be some tattoos on her legs or it’s also possible that she just wrote onto her fishnet stockings. The best part is is that her choker necklace says “Puddin.” Margot Robbie seems to be pulling the look off very nicely and I can’t wait to hear the voice of Harley.

Suicide Squad will hit theaters Aug. 5 2016.