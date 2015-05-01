#DOPEmovie
DOPE
Release Date: June 19, 2015
Studio: Open Road Films
Starring: Zoe Kravitz, Forest Whitaker
Director: Rick Famuyiwa
Synopsis: A critical hit and audience favorite out of the Sundance Film Festival, in DOPE, Malcolm (Shameik Moore) is carefully surviving life in a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles while juggling college applications, academic interviews, and the SAT. A chance invitation to an underground party leads him into an adventure that could allow him to go from being a geek, to being dope, to ultimately being himself.