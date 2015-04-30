Some new character posters for Fantastic Four have been released giving us some clear images of the superhero team.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

Fantastic Four opens August 7th and stars stars Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Toby Kebbell.

Check out the posters below:

Source:Collider.com