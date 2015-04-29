509 SHARES Share Tweet



So far we’ve known which heroes will appear in Captain America: Civil War, but there are a few superheroes that haven’t been confirmed yet to make an appearance and one of them is Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. He is rumored to take on the Giant Man Form in Civil War as well, but at CinemaCon when he was asked if he was going to make an appearance in Civil War, he replied with “Um…I don’t know” with a smirk on his face. Another question was asked about an appearance in Infinity War part 1 and 2 and he replied with “I’m trying really hard to make my case for it.”



On the other hand now someone who has been confirmed to star in the film but hasn’t spoken much about it is Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). The Avenger finally admitted in a interview that he is involved in the film. “They start shooting soon, [and] I start toward the beginning of it. That’s going to be a giant movie, Civil War, man, It’s Kind of like an Avengers film, yeah. A little bit. A little bit”

