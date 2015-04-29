

According to The Wrap, Kingsman: The Secret Service is getting a sequel and is officially in the works at 20th Century Fox. The film has made $400 million in global box office sales so it’s no surprise this action packed film is getting a sequel.

Here’s the synopsis for the first film:

Based on the Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons comic book, The Secret Service, Kingsman follows what happens when a street punk named Eggsy (Taron Egerton) is selected to take part in an exclusive training program that churns out members of a top secret international intelligence agency called Kingsman

Source:Collider.com