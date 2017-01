Puss In Boots Will be the First CG-Animated Character to Host A Full Category on JEOPARDY!

On April 28, Dreamworks’ very own Puss in Boots will be the very first CG-animated character to host a full category on Jeopardy!. The popular animated character will host the category titled “Not as Great as Puss In Boots.” Take a look at this clip of Puss in Boots making the announcement…





Puss in Boots will return to Netflix on May 8 in The Adventures of Puss in Boots.