Here’s What The Joker Will Actually Look Like In SUICIDE SQUAD

Since David Ayer teased us with that Joker photo, people have been speculating that the tattoos were fake, and that it isn’t the way The Joker will appear in Suicide Squad. According to Joblo the Jared Leto will not be sporting tattoos in the film.

Here’s a description of The Joker’s Final look:

“the image we all saw isn’t how he looks on set. He’s missing scars from his run ins with Batman. And the grill/teeth were a addition to the image. He’s scarred on his back and arms and his skin is whiter then the photo below. The tattoos are said to have covered up the areas where the scars are.”

Suicide Squad has an August 5, 2016 release date and is directed by David Ayer. The film stars Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis.

Source:Joblo.com