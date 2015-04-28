Tons of fun on Blu-ray today!

The Wedding Ringer is a hilarious and fun Comedy about friendship that stars Kevin Hart, Josh Gad, and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting. What if you’re getting married in about two weeks but you have no friends to fill in as best men for the wedding? That’s when you hire Jimmy Callahan ( Kevin Hart ) to provide you with paid friendship to file in the gaps.

The Blu-ray for The Wedding Ringer is now available with some great picture quality and extras that will provide hours of fun. Included are 15 deleted scenes, jokes from the set, outtake reels, line-o-rama “Can you do this” Musice Video by Aloe Blacc, audio commentary by director Jeremy Garelick and and actor Josh Gad and much more. The Blu-ray provides fantastic video and audio quality.

The Wedding Ringer is definitely worth checking out!