Car and Driver recently got a few images of some really badass and bizarre vehicles in the upcoming summer film Mad Max: Fury Road. These are only 10 out of the 150 different vehicles we will see in the film, which just means this films is going to be on such a grand and epic scale.

Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa. They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.

Mad Max: Fury Road hits theaters on May 15, 2015. Check out the images below:

Source:CarandDriver.com