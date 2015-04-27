Just as some fans are declaring Daredevil as the best comic book themed TV show, the WB has released two amazing images from next weeks episode of The Flash titled “Grodd Lives.”

Take a look at the pictures below as finally The Flash takes on Gorilla Grodd.

GRODD RETURNS! – Barry (Grant Gustin) must deal with the Reverse Flash’s (Tom Cavanagh) latest threat to a member of the group. To make matter worse, Dr. Wells unleashes Grodd on the city in order to distract Barry and the team. Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Barry and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) head down into the sewers to catch Grodd but the gorilla quickly gets the upper hand after he kidnaps Joe. Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry have a heart to heart talk. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Kai Yu Wu (#121).

Source: Via CBR

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

