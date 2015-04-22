400 SHARES Share Tweet

The new DC Universe original movie Justice League: Gods and Monsters will be coming July 28. Watch the trailer for the film below.

The movie is an original movie from the legendary Bruce Timm.

This is a Justice League you have not seen before. In an alternative history, Zod is Superman’s father, Batman is a vampiric Man-Bat, and Wonder Woman is the child of Ares, God of War. When these dark heroes form an alliance, the question everyone asks is will they save the world … or rule it?

The blu-ray deluxe edition comes with a Wonder Woman collectible figurine included in the numbered, limited edition.