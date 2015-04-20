Search
Hey, hey, hey, to all you scruffy nerf herders! It’s Chris Salce here bringing you an edition of The C-Word from a galaxy far, far away. I’m still coming off of a Star Wars hangover from this past weekend. Not only from the trailer of The Force Awakens and Battlefront, but also from the whole Star Wars Celebration itself. The cosplayers really came out in full force (pun possibly intended). There were so many great cosplayers and I wish I could have taken pictures of them all but here are some of my favorite cosplays from the celebration. You can even spot me in a pic. Enjoy!

TK-6683, Leeanna Vamp and Milynn Sarley as Space Balls characters

 

 

Milynn Sarley as Barf

 

“I shot first.” “I shot before it was cool”

 

Jade Kim

 

Mini Boba Fett

 

Star Wars bunnies

 

There you have it! As you can see, the cosplay at the Star Wars Celebration was “most impressive” as you would expect from Star Wars lovers. Stay tuned later this week for another edition of The C-Word, where I interview the beautiful Joanie Brosas. Until then, this is Chris Salce saying “The force is strong in my family. My father has it…I have it…my sister has it…you have that power too.”

 

 