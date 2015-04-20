TOMORROWLAND

DISNEY

Genre: Mystery Adventure

Rating: PG

U.S. Release date: May 22, 2015

Running time: 130 min.

Cast: George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Robinson

Director: Brad Bird

Producers: Damon Lindelof, Brad Bird, Jeffrey Chernov

Executive Producers: John Walker, Bernard Bellew, Jeff Jensen, Brigham Taylor

Story by: Damon Lindelof & Brad Bird & Jeff Jensen

Screenplay by: Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird

STORY SYNOPSIS:

From Disney comes two-time Oscar® winner Brad Bird’s riveting, mystery adventure “Tomorrowland,” starring Academy Award® winner George Clooney. Bound by a shared destiny, former boy-genius Frank (Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Britt Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as “Tomorrowland.” What they must do there changes the world—and them—forever.