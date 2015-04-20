web analytics
TOMORROWLAND  
DISNEY
Genre:                         Mystery Adventure
Rating:                         PG
U.S. Release date:       May 22, 2015
Running time:              130 min.
 
Cast:                            George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Robinson
Director:                       Brad Bird
Producers:                   Damon Lindelof, Brad Bird, Jeffrey Chernov
Executive Producers:   John Walker, Bernard Bellew, Jeff Jensen, Brigham Taylor
Story by:                      Damon Lindelof & Brad Bird & Jeff Jensen
Screenplay by:                        Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird
 
 
STORY SYNOPSIS:
 
From Disney comes two-time Oscar® winner Brad Bird’s riveting, mystery adventure “Tomorrowland,” starring Academy Award® winner George Clooney. Bound by a shared destiny, former boy-genius Frank (Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Britt Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as “Tomorrowland.” What they must do there changes the world—and them—forever.
 
Featuring a screenplay by “Lost” writer and co-creator Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird, from a story by Lindelof & Bird & Jeff Jensen, “Tomorrowland” promises to take audiences on a thrill ride of nonstop adventures through new dimensions that have only been dreamed of.
