New Details on The FORCE AWAKENS Plus New Images Released

Star Wars: The Force Awakens won’t hit theaters until December 18 but today at Star Wars Celebration, J.J. Abrams and the cast of the upcoming film gave some tidbits and details for the film.

J.J. Abrams wanted to capture the feeling of being on a physical set and that there needed to set a standard. Building as much as they could was necessary.

The desert planet in the first trailer is “Jakku” (pronounced “jock-oo”), not Tatooine as we thought.

There will be new droids (just the domes) including “R5” and “R6” and every pilot will have their own specific droid.

Rey Comes from Jakku and she is a scavenger. Completely self sufficient and solitary “until she meets another character and the adventure begins.”

Finn is in incredible danger when we first meet him and the way he reacts changes his life and launches him into the Star Wars universe in a very unique way. the character is Infact a stormtrooper.

Here’s what Oscar Isaac said about his character Poe:

“He’s the best fricking pilot in the galaxy.” He’s “been sent on a mission by a certain princess and ends up coming across Finn and their fates are forever intertwined.”

Kathleen Kennedy says there will be more female characters in the new film.

Here’s what Carrie Fisher said about her iconic hair buns:

“The hair buns are tired now…but I think you’ll have an alternate thing I think you’ll be very into, and it’s not the metal bikini.”

Check of the Photos from the Panel below:

