Zack Snyder took to twitter not to long ago to release a 22 second teaser for the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice trailer that will be dropped on Monday, but that’s not all, he also announced a way you can get passes to see a special presentation of the trailer. Click the link in the post to get your passes to the IMAX event and check the tweet below to watch the trailer. Confirmed 4.20.15 #BatmanvSuperman @IMAX special teaser screening events. Limited space. RSVP http://t.co/TasYGlJGig https://t.co/fnxFIERUlv — ZackSnyder (@ZackSnyder) April 16, 2015