web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

329954-superman-superman-vs-batman

 

Zack Snyder took to twitter not to long ago to release a 22 second teaser for the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice trailer that will be dropped on Monday, but that’s not all, he also announced a way you can get passes to see a special presentation of the trailer.

Click the link in the post to get your passes to the IMAX event and check the tweet below to watch the trailer.

 

 

 