200 SHARES Share Tweet

Production seems to have officially begun on the set of Suicide Squad. Yesterday on Twitter, director David Ayer (Fury, End of Watch) revealed the start of shooting with a pic of a slate with the caption “Day one”.

Suicide Squad stars Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto as The Joker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The film also stars Scott Eastwood, Jim Parrack, Adam Beach and Ike Barinholtz and is due in theaters August 5, 2016.