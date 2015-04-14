Today Nuke the Fridge was lucky enough to cover the Red Carpet premiere for Avengers Age of Ultron. The event took place on Hollywood and Highland. The streets where completely block off as the cast and crew from the film walked the Red Carpet. Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite Marvel superhero actor.

Below you can watch a preview of video we took as Stan Lee headed inside the Dolby theater. Stay tuned because we have much more coming soon!

Avengers Age of Ultron opens in theaters on May 1st but meanwhile enjoy the video!

