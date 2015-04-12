400 SHARES Share Tweet

Help unlock the new trailer for Terminator Genisys plus some cool never before seen exclusive content from the movie by tweeting at #TerminatorUnlock.

So far the fans have unlocked a new image of a battle damaged Terminator that you can see below. Keep tweeting #TerminatorUnlock for more!

Here’s a direct link: https://twitter.com/Terminator

.@Terminator fans, work together to unlock exclusive content & the new trailer using #TerminatorUnlock. http://t.co/SoTmPEGHdQ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 12, 2015

Terminator Genisys in theaters July 1, 2015

When John Connor (Jason Clarke), leader of the human resistance, sends Sgt. Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) and safeguard the future, an unexpected turn of events creates a fractured timeline. Now, Sgt. Reese finds himself in a new and unfamiliar version of the past, where he is faced with unlikely allies, including the Guardian (Arnold Schwarzenegger), dangerous new enemies, and an unexpected new mission: To reset the future…

Directed by Alan Taylor

