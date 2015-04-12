web analytics
Hey, hey, hey everyone! It’s Chris Salce here, bringing you some of the awesome cosplay from last weekend’s WonderCon 2015 in Anaheim Ca. It’s been a pretty busy week here for Nuke the Fridge, so I finally got around to posting some pictures I took at the convention. I was doing double duty at the con, so I took as many pics as I could between interviews. Here were only some of the great cosplay that showed up at WonderCon 2015. (If you recognize yourself or your friends in these pics, feel free to comment below so I can add their names to their photo). Enjoy…

Succubus

 

The only time you will see the Joker and Batman pose together is at a convention. Latino Joker as 89′ Joker

Joker, Ventriloquist, Scarface, Riddler, 89′ Joke, Harley Quinn, Batman

 

Artemis

 

DC bombshell Wonder Woman

 

Batgirl

 

Supergirl

 

 

Lily Lovely as Tank Girl Harley Quinn

 

Ace and Ten of the Royal Flush Gang

 

Nightwing and Catwoman

 

Knighting, Catwoman with two little Sabines

 

Sirens Revenge as Quicksilver, Kid Flash

 

Jubilee

 

X-men: Days of Future Past Quicksilvers

 

Poison Ivy, Gabrielle from Xena

 

Big Hero 6 featuring Mini Boba Fett as Hiro

 

Amber Arden as SnowBa Fett

 

Elsa and Anna’s Spring attire

 

Mad Hatter

 

Burg from Toy Story

 

Spider-Gwens

 

Tia Maria

 

Emily O (thestylishgeek) as Honey Lemon

 

Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

 

From Courage the Cowardly Dog

So those are all the cosplay pics I got from WonderCon 2015. The cosplay was amazing yet again and apologies for not being able to get more of the awesome cosplayers. In the next coming editions of The C-Word, I will have an interview with the lovely Joanie Brosas and then a gallery from next weekend’s Star Wars Celebration! So stay tuned for more. As always, this is Chris Salce saying “stop eating all the kids’ lunches!”

 

 

 

 

