The Boy Next Door is a very raunchy thriller which stars Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez plays Claire Peterson, who has a very intimate night with her neighbor’s nineteen year old nephew, Noah (Ryan Guzman). Waking up the next morning and realizing that she made a bad decision, she decides to tell Noah that it was just a one time deal and that there is nothing more to it. Noah doesn’t take the news well and becomes a violent stalker causing hell to everything in Claire’s life, including her family.

The movie can be considered a raunchy, edgy, sexy thriller to some. To others, it may be a bit uncomfortable at times. A couple of times in the movie, it seems almost to cross the line of an R rated movie and an X rated movie. As for the story, it is a thriller that is something like 2009’s Obsessed, just from a different point of view.

With the Blu-ray combo pack release, some bonus features are included. There are deleted scenes, the making of The Boy Next Door and a commentary feature from director Rob Cohen. These aren’t too surprising to see included with the release since Universal does add some good bonus features for their Blu-ray and DVD releases.

The Boy Next Door is not a film for everyone. It is geared more towards women over the age of eighteen and can even be a good date night movie. The bonus features give you more for what you pay, so that helps. Plus, the quality of the Blu-ray is very good.

The Boy Next Door is available on Digital HD on April 14 and on Blu-ray combo pack, DVD and On Demand on April 28.