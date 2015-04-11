Earlier today, I had the opportunity and privilege to represent Nuke the Fridge and take part in a press conference for the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. The conference was held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Ca. The whole Age of Ultron cast were in attendance along with director Joss Whedon and president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige. All of the cast were in good spirits and joking around with one another, and even joked a lot with the media. It was a really fun press conference. (Stay tuned for the press conference recap). After the conference was over, we had the chance to preview the final Ant-Man trailer in 3D. The trailer will be shown before Age of Ultron on May 1, but here’s a brief description of the trailer. Let me just tell you that it was pretty damn impressive.

At first we see Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) looking at a bunch of screens which seems to be showing some security footage. After that, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is shown breaking into a building and stealing cash. While that scene is shown, Hank Pym is also talking to Scott Lang in the background. We here Lang say, “My days of breaking into places and stealing things, being a thief, are over.” Lang then asks Pym, “What do you need me to do?” Pym answers, “Break into a place… and steal things.” (Something along the lines of that). It then shows the Ant-Man suit displayed and then there’s a montage of Lang in action with the suit. We see him shrink in a shower, running in a lab and also running with hundreds of ants in an ant tunnel. While the whole action montage is going, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) is telling Pym that he has to learn how to trust the ants and learn how to use the suit. Scott Lang and Hope are face to face when Lang says “Okay, let me see your best punch,” Lang has his hands out so she can punch his fists but instead, Hope punches him square in the face. We then get to see Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) and we even get to see him in the Yellowjacket suit. The most epic part of the trailer is finally up and it has Ant-Man and Yellowjacket fighting on top of a train. The two are throwing train cars at each other and all hell is breaking loose. The camera pans out and we see that the two are actually fighting on a Thomas the Train, toy train and it’s actually pretty hilarious. The final shot we see is Ant-Man diving towards the screen.

The trailer was about forty percent comedy and 60 percent action/story. I was really impressed at the quality of both the trailer and the 3D. I wear glasses, so 3D hardly ever works for me about 99.9 percent of the time but this one was crisp and clear, with no headaches to be had.

Avengers: Age of Ultron will be in theaters May 1 and Ant-Man arrives in theaters on July 17.