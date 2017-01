A behind the scenes image from Supergirl gives us a new look at Melissa Benoist in the suit. The picture gives us a good look at the suit that looks to be brighter then the official image they released.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Calista Flockhart, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Faran Tahir, Malina Weissman, Owain Yeoman, Dean Cain and Helen Slater.