New FANTASTIC FOUR Images Including First Image Of The Thing

Empire just released three new images from the upcoming Fantastic Four film, including a clear image of The Thing, which is played by actor Jamie Bell. In addiction to the photos, director Josh Trank gave some info about the motion capture Technology and how it helped show Personality in The Thing.

“Jamie in real life is a tough guy. He exudes this strength. Ben is Reed’s best friend in the archetypal, spiritual way, and you want that character to have that warmth and that strength.”

In addition to the image of The Thing, we see the heroes in what seems to be the negative zone and a pic of a strapped in Mr. Fantastic (Miles Teller) with stretched out arms.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on August 7th and stars Toby Kebbell, Tim Blake Nelson, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Four:

The Fantastic Four, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

Source:Collider.com