With the new Furious 7 dominating the box office this week, a question has resurfaced concerning Vin Diesel‘s character Dominic Toretto. Why was Dom missing from the sequels 2 Fast 2 Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift? (Okay, he did have a flash cameo in the latter.)

The absence of the character was explained via a short prequel/spinoff film, which Diesel directed. The 20 minute short film entitled Los Bandoleros (Spanish for “The Bandits”) was featured on the Blu-ray and DVD for the fourth film in the series Fast & Furious in 2009. However, it has just now gone viral in conjunction with the latest film’s theatrical release.

The short was posted on editor Sonia Gonzalez-Martinez‘s Vimeo page two years ago. It features Dom (Diesel) and his fellas in a village in the Dominican Republic. His love interest, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) interrupts him as he is flirting with a couple of women.

“It ain’t that hard to track you down,” she says. “All I gotta do is follow the odor of skanks.”

The two later practice some questionable moving violations. Check it out here!

Los Bandoleros from Sonia Gonzalez-Martinez on Vimeo.

So, to help keep track of the timelines, here is a list of the Fast & Furious films which can be viewed in chronological order.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) Los Bandoleros short film (2009) Fast & Furious (2009) Fast Five (2011) Fast & Furious 6 (2013) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 is currently showing in theaters.

Source: eonline