According to THR, pre-release currently puts Avengers: Age of Ultron ahead of The Avengers with an opening weekend between $190-$200 million. This will follow the trend in marvel studios since the sequels have made more money thing their first films and our last Marvel film, Guardians of The Galaxy, made $94.3 million on its opening weekend.

Avengers: Age of Ultron stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany, James Spader, and Samuel L. Jackson and hits cinemas on May 1st, 2015

Source:Collider.com