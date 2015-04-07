400 SHARES Share Tweet

A YouTube video from user DriftOr shows an update in console versions of Black Ops II in which SnapChat ghost symbols can now be found on certain maps. Take a look for yourself:

If you follow the rabbit hole you’ll come a cross a quick video on SnapChat that shows a forrest with a voiceover that says “Listen only to the sound of my voice.”

This is typically the time of year Call Of Duty holds some sort of event to announce the yearly entry from the franchise. We haven’t seen updates for any previous games including last year’s Advance Warfare include a similar update, which makes it highly likely that this all points to the next Call of Duty being Black Ops III.

Are you excited by the news? Or the possibilities of this viral marketing campaign?