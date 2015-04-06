Today thanks to Just Jarred, Vancouver’s Georgia Viaduct, and Vancity Buzz, we got set pics of Deadpool as they recreate what seems to be the CGI test footage that was released last year. The suit looks amazing and the eye pieces aren’t in the shot since they’ll CGI the eyes afterwords to bring in the expression in Deadpool. Check out the photos below!

Deadpool will be directed by Tim Miller and will star Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand, and Ed Skrein. Deadpool hits theaters on February 12, 2016