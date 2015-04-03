Thanks to the Daily Mail, we have some new Images from the set of Deadpool, and give us our first look at T.J. Miller as Wade Wilson’s arms dealer and friend Weasel. In the pic we see him talking to one if the strippers from No. 5 Orange Club in Vancouver where the scenes are taking place. We also get a look at Moren Baccarin who plays Copycat, and finally we see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and his scarred up face.

Deadpool will be directed by Tim Miller, and will star Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand, and Ed Skrein. Deadpool will hit theaters on February 12, 2016.

Source:Comicbookmovie.com