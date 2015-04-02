One of the Xbox One’s most highly anticipated exclusives is Quantum Break from Remedy, the studio behind games like Max Payne. Today it was announced by Microsoft that the game would be delayed until 2016. This in order to avoid crowding the end of 2015 with Microsoft exclusives.

In the game you’ll play as Jack Joyce in a desperate fight to stop the fracture, that threatens to cause the end of time. From what we saw this world is a stellar use of bullet time manipulation. Quantum Break was to also have a TV series component that accompanied the game. No word yet on how that development is shaping up.

Microsoft did have this to say about the delay:

“We’ve got the strongest games lineup in Xbox history right now, with 2015 blockbuster exclusives like ‘Halo 5: Guardians,’ ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider,’ ‘Fable Legends,’ and ‘Forza Motorsport 6,’ and more we’ll announce in the coming months,” said Shannon Loftis, Head of Publishing. “With so many games launching this year, moving ‘Quantum Break’ to 2016 extends our incredible portfolio into next year with a monster new IP.”

It seems a bit strange that Microsoft wouldn’t want to add another exclusive for the holiday season. Though it could also be they don’t want the game to fall through the cracks of the proven IPs launching sequels during that time. Regardless we’re sure to see more of the game during this years E3.