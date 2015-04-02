The Starz hit show Outlander will return to finish the second half of the first season on Starz this Saturday, April 4th. See why the world is smitten with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan.) Check out the trailer!

Here is the synopsis for the series.

Outlander spans the genres of romance, science fiction, history and adventure as it follows Claire Randall, a married World War II combat nurse who mistakenly falls back in time to 1743. As the season continues, Claire and Jamie’s relationship is tested, and Claire must reconcile her modern mindset with this 18th century world. Ruthless redcoats, volatile clan politics, and even a witch trial force Jamie and Claire to escape to a new home. Just when their life as a married couple begins to take shape, Jamie is once again drawn into Captain Jack Randall’s darkness. Ultimately, Claire discovers there is a fate worse than death as she struggles to save Jamie’s heart, as well as his soul.

Outlander will continue its first season beginning on Saturday, April 4th on Starz. Check your local listings. The series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Graham McTavish, Tobias Menzies, Grant O’Rourke and Stephen Walters. The series was created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica.)

Sources: Starz, IMDb