Fans have been waiting, some impatiently, since 2011 for the next book in the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” of which the highly popular HBO show Game of Thrones is based. Now author George R.R. Martin has released an excerpt from his still unfinished sixth book in his succession of Seven Kingdoms based novels entitled “The Winds of Winter.”

The excerpt, posted on Martin’s website, is told from the perspective of Sansa Stark (played on the show by actress Sophie Turner,) who is wanted for questioning for the death of the cruel King Joffrey Baratheon. She is accompanied by the brothel owner Petyr Baelish a.k.a. Littlefinger (portrayed in the series by actor Aidan Gillen,) who spirited her away for her own safety and his selfish desires.

Click here for the excerpt from his novel in progress

Martin took time off from writing novels to focusing his talent on the scripts for the series. He has stated that he will not be writing episodes for season six in order to finish “The Winds of Winter.”

Here is a brief synopsis for the novels.

The story of A Song of Ice and Fire takes place on the fictional continents Westeros and Essos. The point of view of each chapter in the story is a limited perspective of an assortment of characters that grows from nine, in the first, to thirty-one by the fifth novel. Three predominant stories interweave: a dynastic war among several families for control of Westeros; the rising threat of the superhuman Others beyond Westeros’ northern border; and the ambition of Daenerys Targaryen, the exiled daughter of a king, to assume her ancestral throne.

Since the first volume was published in 1996, and with two additional books forthcoming after “The Winds of Winter,” sales have exceeded more than 60 million copies worldwide.

No publication date has been announced for “The Winds of Winter” at this time.

