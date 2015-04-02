During a recent Netherrealm live stream, the character select screen was shown with every slot filled including the GORO dlc spot. Combined with the additional DLC characters Predator, Tanya, Tremor, and Jason, this confirms a complete core roster of 29 characters.

Kung Lao

Jax

Tanya

Tremor

Predator

Sonya

Liu Kang

Jason

Kung Jin

Ermac

Taskashi Takeda

Jaceline Briggs

Goro

Mileena

Cassie Cage

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

D’Vorah

Kotal Kahn

Ferra & Torr

Raiden

Kano

Reptile

Kenshi

Quan Chi

Kitana

Enron Black

Johnny Cage

Shinnok

In addition it was also mentioned that linking the console game with the mobile version would unlock more character skins for Johnny Cage and Jax. IGN also has a video showing the first 25 minutes of story mode gameplay. In it several characters from previous entries make appearances like Stryker and Sindel, no word on if those characters will be available as DLC later on.

Mortal Kombat X is set to launch on April 14, 2015 for the Xbox One and PS4 with PS3 and Xbox 360 versions to follow in the Summer.

