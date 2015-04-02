507 SHARES Share Tweet

Bruce Campbell will reprise his role as the title character Ash, a stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the past three decades avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead. When a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, Ash is finally forced to face his demons — personal and literal. Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its evil grip.

Set for a late 2015 premiere, Sam Raimi directed the pilot which will also stars Lucy Lawless (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Marrie Jones (Sleepy Hollow), Ray Santiago (Touch) and Dana Delorenzo (Growing Up Fisher).