Tuesday evening, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane posted on his Facebook that he will have some Spawn movie news for us Wednesday. Well, Wednesday is here and McFarlane did as promised…kind of.

Todd McFarlane revealed in a video, that the script will be done “by the time San Diego Comic-con comes around,” he also said that he will post some pages of the script in the coming days. Along with that, he went on talk about who they have as finalist to play Spawn. After he told us he would let us know who it was, the video began to fade into a Spawn emblem and then who did we get? Kim Kardashian as Spawn. Yes, it was obviously an April Fool’s joke.

Nice one Todd…