So many movie releases are either remakes or use formulaic storytelling now a days. It was extremely refreshing to watch Interstellar. In fact, Interstellar was my favorite movie of 2014 for many reasons.

The video transfer on Interstellar’s Blu-ray is at 1080p. The film is presented in both widescreen at 2.39:1 and IMAX for some of the larger effects shots. The transitions between frames are seamless and smooth. The picture quality is sharp and breathtaking especially on the water and ice planet.

The audio on the Blu-ray will blow you away. Here’s what you need in order to show off and/or test your home theater sound system. Not to forget that the soundtrack is legendary!

The Specs:

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC (24.25 Mbps)

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1, 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Subtitles

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Discs

50GB Blu-ray Disc

Three-disc set (2 BDs, 1 DVD)

UV digital copy

iTunes digital copy

Google Play digital copy

DVD copy

Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included

Playback

Region A

Blu-ray Rating – Buy it on release date!

INTERSTELLAR is available now on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD March 31st!

Synopsis