So many movie releases are either remakes or use formulaic storytelling now a days. It was extremely refreshing to watch Interstellar. In fact, Interstellar was my favorite movie of 2014 for many reasons.
The video transfer on Interstellar’s Blu-ray is at 1080p. The film is presented in both widescreen at 2.39:1 and IMAX for some of the larger effects shots. The transitions between frames are seamless and smooth. The picture quality is sharp and breathtaking especially on the water and ice planet.
The audio on the Blu-ray will blow you away. Here’s what you need in order to show off and/or test your home theater sound system. Not to forget that the soundtrack is legendary!
The Specs:
Video
Codec: MPEG-4 AVC (24.25 Mbps)
Resolution: 1080p
Aspect ratio: 2.39:1, 1.78:1
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)
French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)
Subtitles
English, English SDH, French, Spanish
Discs
50GB Blu-ray Disc
Three-disc set (2 BDs, 1 DVD)
UV digital copy
iTunes digital copy
Google Play digital copy
DVD copy
Packaging
Slipcover in original pressing
Figure/replica/props/memorabilia included
Playback
Region A
Blu-ray Rating – Buy it on release date!
INTERSTELLAR is available now on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD March 31st!
Synopsis
In Earth’s future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a brilliant NASA physicist, is working on plans to save mankind by transporting Earth’s population to a new home via a wormhole. But first, Brand must send former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to find out which of three planets could be mankind’s new home.